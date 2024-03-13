Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.11% of Tesla worth $56,534,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.26.

Tesla Stock Down 3.2 %

TSLA stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.88. 59,212,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,485,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.98. The company has a market cap of $547.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

