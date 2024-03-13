Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $177.54

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $177.54, but opened at $173.05. Tesla shares last traded at $173.54, with a volume of 18,354,217 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.26.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $546.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.45 and its 200 day moving average is $227.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.