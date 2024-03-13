Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 62.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $261,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,988,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.7 %

TXN traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,165. The company has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

