Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by ASB Consultores LLC

ASB Consultores LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 825.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,553,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 272.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,109,000 after acquiring an additional 253,447 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $174.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $158.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

