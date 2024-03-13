Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $175.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $150.68 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,137. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

