Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Textron has a dividend payout ratio of 1.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textron to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Institutional Trading of Textron

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Textron by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

