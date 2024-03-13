Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

Shares of TBVPY stock opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23.

Thai Beverage Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.1042 per share. This is an increase from Thai Beverage Public’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

