The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lowered by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,067 shares of company stock worth $24,738,925 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $262.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.