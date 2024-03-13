The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Coca-Cola has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 63 years. Coca-Cola has a dividend payout ratio of 64.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

KO stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 410,067 shares of company stock worth $24,738,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,367,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,569,000 after acquiring an additional 391,004 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $3,912,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.