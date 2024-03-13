The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.75

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$127.75 and last traded at C$126.73, with a volume of 1458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$127.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSG shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$117.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.25, for a total transaction of C$2,205,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

