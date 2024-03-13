The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.
The GEO Group Stock Up 2.9 %
GEO traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. 504,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,988. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
