The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

The GEO Group Stock Up 2.9 %

GEO traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. 504,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,988. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

About The GEO Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 69.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 960,968 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 320.2% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 118,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 90,369 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 38.6% in the second quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 566,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

