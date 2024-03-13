The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the February 14th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CUBA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 42,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,377. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 885,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 782,833 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 899,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 709,747 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 269.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 106,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the third quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

