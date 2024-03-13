The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 528.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HD traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.00. The company had a trading volume of 245,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

