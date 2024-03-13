The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 89.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,493.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 401,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 390,406 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,314,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after purchasing an additional 157,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,672,212.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,439,069 shares of company stock worth $133,451,301.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

