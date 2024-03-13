The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,687 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $24,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,773,955 shares in the company, valued at $771,672,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,439,069 shares of company stock valued at $133,451,301.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $30.44. 580,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

