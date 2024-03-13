The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Lowered by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.8% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.6% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,823,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,339,000 after buying an additional 2,293,824 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,372. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.40 and a one year high of $162.67. The stock has a market cap of $382.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.74 and a 200-day moving average of $151.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

