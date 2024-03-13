The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Reduced by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Progressive were worth $27,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,590,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.3 %

PGR traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.25. 559,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.12 and its 200 day moving average is $162.06. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $199.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

