The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 55.4% in February

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the February 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SWZ opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
