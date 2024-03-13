The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Down 55.4% in February

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the February 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SWZ opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

