The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the February 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE TWN opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The Taiwan Fund has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $41.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the second quarter worth $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 268.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

