The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,165 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,555,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,696,000 after purchasing an additional 174,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,398,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,368 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

