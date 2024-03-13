The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $222.41. The stock had a trading volume of 258,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,260. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $223.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.30.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

