The Western Union Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Western Union has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Western Union Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:WU opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Insider Activity at Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,748,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,359,000 after buying an additional 1,406,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after buying an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,796,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,187,000 after buying an additional 824,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

