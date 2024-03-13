The Western Union Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Western Union has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Western Union has a dividend payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.
Western Union Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE:WU opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.
Insider Activity at Western Union
In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,748,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,359,000 after buying an additional 1,406,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Union by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after buying an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,796,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,187,000 after buying an additional 824,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
