The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by West Paces Advisors Inc.

West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $37.13. 2,658,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.