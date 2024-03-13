Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance

THMG stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

