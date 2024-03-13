Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thunder Mountain Gold Stock Performance
THMG stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile
