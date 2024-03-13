Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the February 14th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Top KingWin Stock Performance
Top KingWin stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Top KingWin has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $10.76.
Top KingWin Company Profile
