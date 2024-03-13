Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the February 14th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Top KingWin Stock Performance

Top KingWin stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. Top KingWin has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $10.76.

Top KingWin Company Profile

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

