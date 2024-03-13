Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 502.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,576 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.37% of Tower Semiconductor worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

