TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 448,700 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the February 14th total of 856,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

