Traders Buy High Volume of Albertsons Companies Put Options (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 15,421 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the average volume of 9,002 put options.

NYSE ACI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,357. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. Albertsons Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 99.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after buying an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $312,510,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after buying an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after acquiring an additional 283,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

