Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Down 6%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.13 and last traded at $8.14. 481,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,254,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TVTX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.11. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.02% and a negative return on equity of 177.97%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $41,494.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.