Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.86. 179,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 274,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

