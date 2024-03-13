Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 79,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 136,819 shares.The stock last traded at $13.49 and had previously closed at $13.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 86,607 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

