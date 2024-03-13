Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Short Interest Down 54.6% in February

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the February 14th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tritium DCFC Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCFC traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. 1,012,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,168. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. Tritium DCFC has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

