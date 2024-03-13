TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Acquired by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at $16,067,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 212.2% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 811,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 551,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 867.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 495,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,592 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 268,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,401.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TrueCar

TrueCar Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 43,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.65.

TrueCar Profile

(Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.