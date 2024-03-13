Truist Financial Upgrades Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Buy

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $135.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $120.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRPT

Freshpet Stock Up 1.9 %

Freshpet stock opened at $109.95 on Monday. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $280,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $280,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,709,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares during the last quarter.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.