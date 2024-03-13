Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 193.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86,087 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 19,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

