Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

