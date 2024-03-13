Trust Co. of Vermont Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TELUS were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TELUS by 125,940.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TU shares. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of TU stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.81%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

