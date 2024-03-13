Trust Co. of Vermont Has $769,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $973.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $911.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $807.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $999.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $886.11.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

