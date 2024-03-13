Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 787,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $157,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,921,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Creative Planning increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,656 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $257.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.98 and its 200 day moving average is $211.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

