Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4,321.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,357,000 after acquiring an additional 133,804 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.