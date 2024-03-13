Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 206 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 623,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SPG opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

