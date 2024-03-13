Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 435 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Corning were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GLW. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

Corning Stock Down 0.0 %

GLW stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

