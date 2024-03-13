Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 50 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,487 shares of company stock worth $9,810,583. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $342.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.07 and its 200 day moving average is $284.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $347.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

