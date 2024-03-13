Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

