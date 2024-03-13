Tucker Asset Management LLC Has $114,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1,376.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.92.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.