Tucker Asset Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tucker Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $163.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

