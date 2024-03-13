Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TUP stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 88,558 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.