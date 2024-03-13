Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

