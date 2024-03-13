UGI Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

UGI has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UGI to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

UGI Stock Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $36.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,745,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UGI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,628,000 after acquiring an additional 974,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

