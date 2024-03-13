Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of UL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.85. 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,955. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.83. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
